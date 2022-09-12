SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the area of Douglas Street between 7th Street and 8th Street will be temporarily closed.

According to a release, the closure will begin on Wednesday morning, September 14, and last through September 16 to allow crane work to be made on the Benson Building.

Image courtesy of The City of Sioux City Engineering Division

Detour signs will be posted around 7th Street, Pearl Street and 8th Street until the completed date.

The Engineering Division is askin drivers to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to the closure.