SOUTHEASTERN, S.D. (KELO) – Most of southern South Dakota is in high to very high fire danger. In Clay and Yankton Counties, firefighters are seeing more grass fires than usual this time of year.

South Dakota winters aren’t usually known for grass fires. But this year, crews in Yankton and Vermillion have had to fight quite a few.

“The significant thing is, our fire danger changes from day-to-day,” Larry Nickles, Yankton Deputy Fire Chief, said. “So, this morning, we’re in the high fire danger. The two counties next to us changed and went to the very high danger today. Tomorrow we’re expected to be in the high danger.”

This part of the state has seen very little rain and snow over the fall and winter. High winds have also been creating problems.

“The grass fires are very wind driven,” Matthew Callahan, Vermillion Fire Chief, said. “And so, you know, by the time we get the call, typically it’s a controlled burn that we get called for that is now out of control. And we get there and the fire has grown in size significantly.”

The fire danger could continue into the spring if the area doesn’t get moisture soon.

“And even a rain’s not going to help right now,” Nickles said. “I mean, it helps that day, but the winds and the higher temperatures are drying that out.”

But it’s not just grass fires that can cause danger as we head into the spring, people in town should also be careful with their bonfires in their fire pits.

“We just ask people to, you know, have a garden hose available or, you know, a five gallon bucket of water,” Callahan said. “Just something to, you know, make sure that they can extinguish their fire in the event of an emergency or at the end of the night when they’re all done with it. Make sure it’s completely out.”

You should check with your local fire departments about any fire bans in your area before starting a controlled burn. And a reminder to not throw cigarette butts out your car windows.