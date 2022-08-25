SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bats are an important part of the ecosystem, but they’re not so welcome inside anyone’s house.

Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night and while the amount of calls isn’t out of the ordinary for this time of year, the amount of bats residents are seeing is alarming.

Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said the small mammals can get in from the most unlikey of areas.

“A lot of them get in through eaves, or if there’s a piece missing in your attic. A few of them fly through open windows and open doors and they’re not really noticed at time. Then all of a sudden, you’re lying in bed one day and this bat is flying around your bedroom,” said Wall.

If a bat gets into your home, it is recommended to remove all animals from the same room as the critter, then call Animal Control immediately.

Don’t try and pick it up unless you want to take your chances at rabies.