CLAY COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) – A victim’s loved ones gathered over the weekend to celebrate her life and remember her.

On June 1, 2015, officials alleged Alicia Hummel was murdered. Ever since her death, her friends and family gather yearly to remember her.

“We don’t want anybody else to forget her, and we want the word out. Somebody knows what happened, and that somebody needs to come forward,” said Jan Folkers, Hummel’s grandmother.

Hummel’s killer still hasn’t been found, however, her loved ones still make sure to spread awareness for her case and other cold cases in South Dakota.

“I don’t want people to know her as another South Dakota cold case. I want her to be known as the person she was to all of us. You know, on her wedding day, she called me her wing woman, and I’ve taken that with me every step of the way, and I got someone up there watching over me,” said Hummel’s best friend, Bethany Svancina.

“I feel bad for people who have lost their family, and it’s been 20, 30 years, and they have no closure. We don’t want that. It’s already been 7,“ Folker stated.

In 2022, Hummel was remembered with a day of fishing as Hummel loved to fish.

“She hated water, but she loved to throw in a line and fish,” said Folkers.

“We don’t know if she was able to do or not, but we want to be able to celebrate and definitely catch a fish or two in her honor,” said Svancina.