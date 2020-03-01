UNMC says plans are being finalized for few Americans to leave National Quarantine Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) said there are plans being finalized for a few of the 15 Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to leave the National Quarantine Center (NQU) early in the week.

Nebraska Medicine said those plans are pending depend on the final test results.

The 15 Americans in the NQU are continuing to do well.

The international case count of COVID-19 is continuing to climb, especially in South Korea and Italy, with a total of more than 85,600 cases worldwide.

More than 2,900 people have died from the coronavirus.

There are 66 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., including new cases in Washington and Oregon.

