UNMC/Nebraska Medicine will start departure process for two people from National Quarantine Unit

The building that houses the quarantine unit at Nebraska Medical Center is seen in this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 photo in Omaha, Neb. The center is treating patients potentially exposed to COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Josh Funk)

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will join the other state, local, and federal officials at an event on Monday morning to mark the start of departures for a couple of people being monitored for the coronavirus in the National Quarantine Unit.

Thirteen people arrived at UNMC/Nebraska Medical Center on February 17 for monitoring after evacuating from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan.

There were two other people from the cruise ship arrived the following week for monitoring, bringing the total to 15.

Along with Governor Ricketts, Monday’s event will feature the providers from UNMC/Nebraska Medicine and two people who have been quarantined there since February 17.

Officials said additional details about the two people and other relevant information will be shared at the event.

As of Sunday night, the international case count of COVID-19 is more than 87,400 cases worldwide and almost 3,000 deaths.

In the U.S. on Sunday, there are at least 80 cases of coronavirus and only two deaths.

You can watch the event live on Monday morning at Nebraska Medicine’s Facebook page.

