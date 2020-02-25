UNMC/Nebraska Medicine to hold first coronavirus clinical trial

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The National Institute of Health announced on Tuesday the launch of a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of an antiviral drug to help fight COVID-19

The trial will be administered at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha.

It is the first clinical trial in the United States to evaluate an experimental treatment for the coronavirus.

UNMC/Nebraska Medicine is currently monitoring 14 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 with the arrival of an additional Diamond Princess evacuee on Monday evening.

KCAU 9 was told that at least one of those patients has volunteered to participate in the new clinical trial.

The antiviral drug, Remdesivir, is the same one used to treat Ebola patients and has had positive impacts in treating SARS patients.

There are 53 cases of coronavirus in the United States.

Overall, there are more than 80,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world and more than 2,700 deaths.

Outside of China, the hotspots continue to be in South Korea and Italy.