UNMC/Nebraska Medicine announces third person in clinical trial

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Medicine announced on Sunday that a third person has been enrolled in the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC)’s clinical trial.

Officials also said two people are continuing to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

One person is in critical condition and the other person is in good condition.

Currently, there are eight guests that remain in the National Quarantine Unit on the UNMC/Nebraska Medical Center campus, including the seven from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that evacuated to Omaha.

In the United States, there are about 440 cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths.

On a worldwide level, there are around 107,500 coronavirus cases with more than 3,600 deaths.