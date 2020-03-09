UNMC/Nebraska Medicine announces one person could be cleared to leave

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Medicine announces that one person could cleared to leave on Monday, depending on the test results.

That person is one of the seven Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in the National Quarantine Unit (NQU).

There are currently eight people in the NQU at the UNMC/Nebraska Medical Center campus.

Two people continue to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. One in critical condition and the other in good condition.

Health officials are reminding people to hand their hands often for at least 20 seconds, avoid large crowds, and make family and business plans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more recommendations by clicking here.

In the U.S., there are about 570 cases and 22 deaths. Worldwide, there are almost 111,400 and nearly 3,900 deaths.