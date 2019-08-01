Unknown SUV caused minor accident, fled the scene in Hawarden

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a vehicle involved in a motor vehicle accident on the morning of July 30, one mile northeast of Hawarden, Iowa.

The motor vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of 420th Street and Cherry Avenue.

Brooke Mcdonald, 22 of Valley City, North Dakota was driving northbound on Cherry Avenue. As Mcdonald approached 420th Street, she reported that an unknown, dark-colored SUV was traveling westbound on 420th Street and failed to stop at the stop sign on Cherry Avenue.

Mcdonald swerved to avoid striking the SUV and lost control of her vehicle. She struck a Sioux County Highway Department traffic sign and entered the east ditch.

The SUV continued driving and was not located.

There were no injuries reported in the accident.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Department is asking if anyone has information about the dark-colored SUV to contact the Sheriff’s Office.