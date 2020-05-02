University of South Dakota will resume on-campus classes this fall

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The University of South Dakota (USD) will resume on-campus operations that include face-to-face instruction this fall, as announced on Friday by the South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR).

USD President Sheila K. Gestring said the decision to return to campus this fall was made after careful consideration and following the discussions with the regents and SDBOR staff, public university presidents and superintendents, public health officials, and state leadership.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to bring our students home to campus and reinvigorate campus with their energy. As we move forward into a new normal, our top priority continues to be the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff. We remain vigilant in our responsibility to protect our community members and we will continue to make decisions that prioritize their well-being,” said USD President Gestring.

SDBOR officials said they will be guided by safety, science, and the institutions’ education mission, with a priority to balance the significant value of on-campus teaching and learning with an equal responsibility to protect the community’s health and safety.

Since January, the university’s COVID-19 Task Force has been focused on the pandemic planning and response.

USD is continuing to prepare for a variety of contingencies and is equipped to act should there be changing circumstances on campus or in Vermillion.

This is due to the fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know certain aspects of the campus experience may look a little different in the short-term future. There may be changes to campus operations and programming as we take careful precautions to ensure the health and safety of our Coyote community. At the same time, we will maintain the opportunities and resources that add value to the students’ experience at USD,” said President Gestring.

For more information about USD’s COVID-19 response and campus resources, visit their website.