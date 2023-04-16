VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Tribes from across the U.S. made their way to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on the University of South Dakota campus for the 49th Annual Wacipi on Saturday.

Colorful Native wear, drumbeats, music, and dance were on display as everyone gathered to celebrate, compete, and be part of the festive community.

About 15 vendors lined the top of the arena while dancers delighted guests in the stands. Students worked hard to reach their goals for the 2-day event.

“We never went into this with, of course, a set agenda, but our main goal was just to bring everyone happiness, you know,” said student Organizer Gracie High Horse.

The event continues into Sunday with the grand entry starting at 10 a.m.