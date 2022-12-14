VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The University of South Dakota has announced that in-state tuition rates will be expanding to a couple more states.

According to a release from USD, the South Dakota Advantage program will be adding the states of Illinois and Wisconsin for new freshman and new transfer students.

“USD provides students with an affordable, high-quality education and unforgettable experiences,” said USD President Sheila Gestring, “This initiative is a critical tool we can use to increase our reach regionally and grow our enrollment by bringing more students to USD. Approximately 30% of nonresident students remain in the state after graduation. By growing our enrollment, we’re also ensuring South Dakota’s future success by preparing tomorrow’s workforce.”

The South Dakota Advantage program is available to students from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wyoming.

The release specified that Illinois and Wisconsin’s proximity to South Dakota and the level of demand for higher educated contributed to the decision to add them to the program.

Additionally, the South Dakota Advantage and Child of Alumni rates will be expanding to qualifying students pursuing graduate programs equivalent to the resident graduate tuition rate.

The South Dakota Board of Regents had partnered with an education company to study the impact of tuition prices and an analysis of the data showed that there was an opportunity to adjust special rates.

The changes will be enacted beginning in the summer of 2023.

Additional information can be found at the USD website.