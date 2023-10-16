VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The courtroom on the campus of the University of South Dakota now reflects all of the state’s people.

The Knudson School of Law at USD officially installed flags on Monday for all 9 recognized tribes in the state.

Neil Fulton serves as dean of USD Law School and told KCAU 9 that the shared community and respect between the school and the Native American tribes is important to maintain.

“It’s obviously an important thing to do as we, the home of the law in South Dakota reflect all the court systems that operate within the exterior bounds of South Dakota,” Fulton said, “We have a tremendous tradition of alumni from this school serving native communities and native lawyers so it’s important to reflect that tradition as well.”

The University President Sheila Gestring also spoke at the event. The process of getting all 9 tribal flags erected started last year when a law student and member of the Ogala Sioux tribe asked if she could get a flag from her tribe and hang it alongside of the flag from the Rosebud Sioux Tribe already on display.