University of Okoboji to begin their 40th Winter Games

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – The University of Okoboji’s 40th Winter Games will start on Thursday.

The Winter Games goes until Sunday in the Iowa Great Lakes region.

Some of the many activities will include Polar Plunge, Broomball, Chili Cook-off, Flag Football, Chocolate Classic.

The Winter Games will have events like the Giant Kite Festival, which will have over 30 kites with six professional kite fliers.

