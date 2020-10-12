University of Northern Iowa to hold event honoring student killed in crash

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) — The University of Northern Iowa (UNI) announced on Monday that they will hold an event to remember a student who died on Friday afternoon.

School officials said the UNI community is being invited to come together to honor the life of Issac Roerig at Lawther Field on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

To honor UNI student Isaac Roerig's life, who passed away on Friday afternoon, the UNI community is invited to come together at Lawther Field on Monday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The commemoration will be led by students and faculty from the School of Music and Panther Marching Band. — University of Northern Iowa (@northerniowa) October 11, 2020

The event will be led by students and faculty from the School of Music and the Panther Marching band. Roerig was a freshman at UNI where he was majoring in Music Education.

The Cedar Falls Public Safety responded to a report of an incident involving a semi and a pedestrian on Friday afternoon. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Bishop Heelan Catholic High School identified the pedestrian as Issac Roerig, a member of the Class of 2020, on their Facebook page.

