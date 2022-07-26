CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) — The University of Northern Iowa has announced a program aimed at making it easier for Iowans to find jobs in high-demand areas like criminal justice and elementary education.

In a major milestone toward reaching its goals of providing adult and place-bound learners greater access to four-year degrees, UNI is launching the UNI@IACC (Iowa community colleges) initiative.

The program targets adult and place-bound learners who may not have access to a four-degree due to their circumstances.

Starting this fall, Iowans with an Associate’s Degree from any Iowa community college will be able to earn a UNI online degree without having to leave home.

“I’m 27, 28 years old. I’ve got a job. I’ve got small kids. I can’t go to whether its Cedar Falls, Ames, or Iowa City so they are moving on with their lives, but if they had an opportunity they would jump at it and I think in particular we’ve seen students do that in the Sioux City area by going to an out of state institution and that doesn’t help the state out at all,” said University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has authorized more than $4 million in American Rescue Plan funding to go toward the initiative.

A Future Ready Scholarship Program will make the program more affordable by covering the difference between UNI and community college tuition.

On-site student support specialists will be located at two sites including Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City to provide those seeking further education with face-to-face support beginning this falls.

“One of the things that we know is difficult is that when students leave, it’s hard getting them back into our communities. This program should be able to help students stay in the community, grow in the community, and then help our community grow,” said WITCC President Terry Murrell.

Information on the program as well as application instructions can be found here.