University of Nebraska reaps $400M in sale of municipal bonds for renovations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska has netted $400 million in financing through the sale of municipal bonds to be used for a growing list of renovations and replacement projects.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the sale took place Wednesday, and money garnered will go toward an $800 million backlog of projects at campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney, as well as the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

The projects include a $75 million replacement of the Westbrook Music Building at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and construction of a $37.5 million College of Allied Health Professions building for the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories