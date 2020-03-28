Closings
University of Nebraska Medical Center joins the global effort of finding treatment for COVID-19

by: KCAU Staff

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The efforts to find a treatment for COVID-19 is ramping up.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center is a part of the global effort.

Dr. Mark Rupp, with Nebraska Medicine, said clinical drug trials are already underway at the Omaha facility.

“We are studying the one that appears to be the most promising here at the medical center and I am fairly skeptical about some of the others that are being promoted, particularly the hydroxychloroquine, which I think is associated with some toxicity including some cardiac problems particularly in older people,” said Dr. Rupp.

Hydroxychloroquine is the anti-Malaria drug that’s currently being tested in New York in combination with the commonly used Z-Pak.

