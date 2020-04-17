University of Nebraska announces free tuition plan for middle-income families

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska has announced that it will begin offering tuition-free attendance to in-state students whose family income is less than $60,000.

NU President Ted Carter announced the new policy Friday during an NU Board of Regents meeting in Lincoln.

The policy applies to the system’s undergraduate programs at its campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney.

Carter says the program takes effect immediately for both new and returning undergraduate students. He says the $5 million program won’t require any additional funding from the state.

The university system already guarantees tuition-free education for nearly 3,000 students from low-income families.

The expanded program is expected to cover another 1,000 students.

