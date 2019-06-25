University of Iowa wildlife camp held at Stone State Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Monday was a beautiful day to want to get outside and for some Siouxland kids got a special experience at Iowa’s Great Outdoors.

The University of Iowa will be hosting a wildlife camp from June 24 to June 28 at Stone State Park in Sioux City, Iowa. Third through seventh graders learned about Iowa’s wildlife and unique features of local state parks. It’s a great way for kids to learn about their local ecosystems while exploring the great outdoors.

“There are so many neat things to do outside and kids are spending less and less time outside all the time so we want them to remember and relearn that, yea, its an awesome place to be, that’s what summer supposed to be about,” said Anne Riordan, an Iowa DNR Training Specialist.

The wildlife camps used to only be in the Iowa City area, but their popularity led them to expand to nine parks last year. Now they have 14 state parks that hold wildlife camps.