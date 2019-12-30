UnityPoint-St. Luke’s announces 2020 Board of Directors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UnityPoint-St. Luke’s announces its 2020 Board of Directors.

The elected officers to St. Luke’s Board of Directors include:

  • Darin Daby, Chairperson, US Bank
  • Craig Berenstein, Vice-Chairperson, Heritage Bank
  • Jim Palmer, Treasurer, Tegra Corporation
  • Barbara Knepper, Secretary, Community Member

Garrett Smith, American Pop Corn Company and former Chair of St. Luke’s Board of Directors, will serve on St. Luke’s Executive Committee.

The new members joining the Board of Directors are:

  • Renee Beaulieu, TEC-Corp
  • Rick Colwell, DO, Medical Staff President
  • Joseph Kurth, MD, Family Health Care of Siouxland

The members returning to St. Luke’s Board of Directors are:

  • Angela Aldrich, MD, Siouxland Obstetrics and Gynecology, P.C.
  • Eileen Barto, MD, UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine at Sergeant Bluff
  • Dennis Bullock, Powell Broadcasting
  • Mark Carlson, DO, Anesthesia Consultants, P.C.
  • Mike Crone, Entrepreneur
  • Rachelle Karstens, Briar Cliff University
  • Elise Kreisberg, Greenberg’s Jewelers
  • Flora Lee, Northwest Area Education Agency
  • Joy Taylor, MD, St. Luke’s Cardiology Services and Cardiovascular Associates

The board members that are retiring are:

  • Lynn Mills, Shellhammer-Puetz & Associates
  • Steve Shook, MD, Family Health Care of Siouxland

