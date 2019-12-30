UnityPoint-St. Luke’s announces 2020 Board of Directors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UnityPoint-St. Luke’s announces its 2020 Board of Directors.

The elected officers to St. Luke’s Board of Directors include:

Darin Daby, Chairperson, US Bank

Craig Berenstein, Vice-Chairperson, Heritage Bank

Jim Palmer, Treasurer, Tegra Corporation

Barbara Knepper, Secretary, Community Member

Garrett Smith, American Pop Corn Company and former Chair of St. Luke’s Board of Directors, will serve on St. Luke’s Executive Committee.

The new members joining the Board of Directors are:

Renee Beaulieu, TEC-Corp

Rick Colwell, DO, Medical Staff President

Joseph Kurth, MD, Family Health Care of Siouxland

The members returning to St. Luke’s Board of Directors are:

Angela Aldrich, MD, Siouxland Obstetrics and Gynecology, P.C.

Eileen Barto, MD, UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine at Sergeant Bluff

Dennis Bullock, Powell Broadcasting

Mark Carlson, DO, Anesthesia Consultants, P.C.

Mike Crone, Entrepreneur

Rachelle Karstens, Briar Cliff University

Elise Kreisberg, Greenberg’s Jewelers

Flora Lee, Northwest Area Education Agency

Joy Taylor, MD, St. Luke’s Cardiology Services and Cardiovascular Associates

The board members that are retiring are: