UnityPoint offering rapid testing to asymptomatic patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UnityPoint health facilities are now offering rapid COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic patients.



The test is a quick nasal swab and takes approximately 30 to 45 minutes to get your results back.



Jeremy Granger, the Regional Medical Director at UnityPoint Clinic, said this will come in handy for those who need fast results before or after traveling as well as those who have been exposed or want to get out of quarantine.

“You can schedule that as a nurse visit in our clinics now. You just come in the nurse sees you and swabs you and then you leave and it’s not a full-on visit. There are also now cash options available for that,” Granger said.

The tests are offered at all UnityPoint Primary Care locations and Urgent Care, but rapid tests are not free.

