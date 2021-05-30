UnityPoint nurses hand out free bicycle helmets

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Saturday, nurses from Unity Point – St. Luke’s were conveying an important message about bicycle safety.

At the Sioux City Farmer’s Market, the nurses were handing out free bike helmets to kids in hopes to prevent some emergency room trips.

Emergency professionals also educated families about the importance of the rules of the road and helmet use. The free helmets were made possible through the Miracle Riders.

“It’s obviously better to stop an injury before it starts. We’re lucky enough to have a good partnership with the Miracle Riders, so we’re able to get funds for our children’s injury prevention programs such as bicycle helmet giveaways,” said Amanda Monroe-Rubendall.

UnityPoint will also be handing out life vests at a similar event in the future.