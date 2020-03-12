UnityPoint, MercyOne hospitals enact visitor restrictions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland and UnityPoint-St. Luke’s hospitals in Sioux City said they are enacting temporary restrictions for visitors starting Friday morning.

In a joint statement, the two hospitals said that they are implementing the restrictions to protect patients, families and health care colleagues, as well as, to keep their healthcare system strong.

Visits from immediate family members, loved ones, or clergy will be allowed as long as they meet the following criteria.

Limit to 2 visitors per patient

Be 14 years of age and older (including siblings)

Remain in the patient’s room as appropriate

Limit movement within the facility and avoid common areas

Be free from illness such as (fever, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, vomiting or runny nose)

Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand foam/gel upon entering and exiting the patient’s room

Visitor restrictions are temporary and subject to change as necessary

While the restrictions may be difficult, the hospitals said they are in the best interest.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.