UnityPoint launches new tool to help people find resources

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UnityPoint -St. Luke’s is launching a new tool to help people find assistance for food, housing, transportation, and employment.

According to a release, the free online resource called “Together We Care” connects people to local organizations that offer free and reduced-cost social services and programs.

“Everyone deserves access to things such as healthy food and safe housing,” says Dr. Jeremy Granger, regional medical director of UnityPoint Clinic. “As a healthcare organization whose mission it is to improve the health of our communities, we recognize sometimes families face challenges trying to meet their needs. Our hope is by launching this resource we will help bridge that gap allowing our community easier access to the things they need to stay healthy.”

When users access the website, they can find services by entering their zip code. Information and details about local organizations with contact information will then be displayed for individuals looking to get in touch with them.

The online tool can be found here.