SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UnityPoint Health facilities will be issuing a new mask policy starting on July 7.

According to a statement from the Marketing Communications Specialist at UnityPoint Health – Sioux City, Leah McInerey, all facilities will be requiring mandatory masking for team members, patients, and visitors.

“The health and safety of our patients and team members is our top priority. We are currently experiencing higher levels of COVID-19 and/or other respiratory illnesses throughout our community. At this time, masking is now required for patients and visitors. As a healthcare facility we are caring for individuals that are sick or have weakened immune systems and we must be more cautious when COVID-19 levels are higher in our community.”

Leah McInerey, Senior Specialist, Marketing Communications