UnityPoint opens new Pediatric Circus room

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Staying in the hospital can be a traumatic experience for kids, but a Siouxland hospital is hoping to make their stay a little less stressful.

UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s has a new pediatric room that will help kids feel like they’re at a circus, instead of the hospital. Healthcare professionals say the interactive room can help lower stress and anxiety in young patients, which can lower their pain as well.

“They just love it, they love seeing not your typical hospital room which can be a little grey and a little boring at times. And for kids to come into a room where it reminds them of home, it really can enhance the recovery process,” Anne Holmes, the Director of UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network said.

The circus themed pediatric room was made possible by the Children’s Miracle Network and Jolly Time popcorn.