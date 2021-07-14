UnityPoint honors deceased volunteer with evergreen tree

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The newest tree at UnityPoint Hospital is a special tribute to one Siouxlander.

Mickey Santi Darrough spent 20 years working at UnityPoint before she passed away in May. Several people gathered for a tree ceremony to remember Darrough’s life, with family and friends reflecting on her contributions to the hospital.

Darrough helped at the gift shop, talked with patients and even made baby blankets and bibs, But her impact goes beyond that.

Darrough’s niece and St Luke’s partner, Jane Schuldt, said her aunt created a positive culture at the hospital.

“If you asked her to do something, she never said ‘No I can’t do that.’ She always said ‘I’ll try,’ and I think it makes more of us say sometimes by thinking about her ‘I will try’ because it’s pretty easy to say no,” Schuldt said.

“We are very happy about that, very happy,” Schuldt said. “What else could you put up, besides a rock probably, that would keep growing in spirit, keep growing with our seasons, would be here? What else would you do?”

The tree is located in the grassy area north of the hospital’s front entrance for all to see.