UnityPoint Health to implement temporary staffing changes in response to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – UnityPoint Health announced a temporary reduction in hours for certain team members, limited furloughs and salary reductions for executives Tuesday.

Like health systems across the nation, UnityPoint Health hospitals and clinics are facing unprecedented challenges and volume declines as a result of the global pandemic.

According to the health system, they have already taken the necessary steps to ensure we emerge from the current situation in a strong position.

Those steps include pausing elective services, deferring or delaying all capital projects, reducing unnecessary spending and now, implementing additional workforce changes.

Kevin Vermeer, UnityPoint Health President and CEO, said the COVID-19 crisis has challenged UnityPoint Health as a care provider and as an employer.

“While we remain focused on providing the best care possible for our patients, it’s critical we conserve our resources wherever possible,” Vermeer said. “These changes in our workforce are needed to ensure we can continue meeting the healthcare needs of our communities into the future.”

UnityPoint Health determined additional measures were needed to focus resources and optimize the response to COVID-19. Effective April 26, 2020, the organization is implementing the following changes:

Short-term, limited reduction in hours for administrative, support, ancillary and clinical team members and leaders;

Reduction in hours available to work or furloughs for those areas that are not operating at capacity or experiencing closures; and

15% average reduction in executive pay.

UnityPoint Health is providing resources to affected team members including continuation of benefits and financial assistance resources where applicable.

“Our people have been and will continue to be our focus,” Vermeer said. “We recognize the impact this has on them and their families and will do all we can to support them through this and come out stronger as a team and a healthcare provider.”

