UnityPoint Health teams with Muskie’s for Cross Check Cancer benefit game

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cross Check Cancer is returning to Siouxland, and UnityPoint Health has teamed with the Musketeers to help raise awareness and funds for local families impacted by all types of cancer.

The COVID-19 Pandemic put the annual fundraiser on hold in 2020, but this year the purple jerseys will hit the ice on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Tyson Events Center.

The Sioux City Musketeers will be facing off against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Lavender colored ice, the color of all cancers. The puck will drop at 6:05 p.m.

The benefit game has been a Muskie’s tradition for 12 years and has raised over $500,000 for those affected by cancer.

Tickets and t-shirts for Cross Check Cancer can be purchased at UnityPoint Health – St. Lukes Foundation, Sunnybrook Medical Plaza, Hamilton Hy-Vee, and Sergeant Bluff Pump ‘n’ Pak.

For more information about the event call 712-279-3900 or 712-252-2116.