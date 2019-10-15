UnityPoint Health teams up with Musketeers for Cross Check Cancer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cross Check Cancer will be taking over the Tyson Events Center in a few weeks to raise awareness and funds for all types of cancer.

The Sioux City Musketeers will be facing off against the Lincoln Stars on Saturday, October 26. The Muskies will wear special lavender jerseys to show their support of cancer fighters, cancer survivors, and their families. The teams will also face off over lavender ice when the puck drops at 7 pm Saturday.

Every dollar raised from the event remains in the community to treat and care for Siouxland patients battling cancer. Formally known as Pink in the Rink, Cross Check Cancer has raised more than $500,000 to support oncology services in Siouxland. Money from past events has gone to purchase 3-D mammography units and other special equipment to catch cancer at its earliest stages.

Monica Powers, with UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.