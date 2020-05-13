UnityPoint Health starts to test all of its admitted patients for COVID-19

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – UnityPoint Health has expanded COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic patients that were admitted to their hospitals since May 6.

This is to help protect the healthcare workers and prevent further spread of the virus in their communities.

Health officials said such testing allows the hospitals to support public health in identifying the positive cases of the coronavirus and carrying out appropriate contact tracing.

They mentions that patients who are showing signs of the virus and healthcare workers have already been tested, in accordance with guidance from the CDC and state departments of public health.

“As our testing capability increases, we will also continue to test more people coming into our hospitals and clinics. This is important as we begin to resume elective procedures in certain regions within the next few weeks,” said UnityPoint Health Chief Medical Officer Dave Williams, MD.

UnityPoint Health said its using clinical criteria to determine which procedures and services require screening and testing.

They mention the reason for prioritizing testing of all patients that are admitted to their hospitals is due to the higher risk for potential urgent procedures and discharge planning, such as patients going to long-term care facilities.

Health officials said they also include testing of their pediatric patients and patients who are admitted for labor and delivery.

The testing that UnityPoint Health does for COVID-19 is done with a nose swab and the wait time for screening results of inpatients showing no symptoms of the virus will be 12 to 36 hours.

They mention patients that are admitted for emergency surgery and labor and delivery can expect a turnaround time of about four hours, if resources are available.