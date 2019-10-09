UnityPoint Health starts new mental wellness program for students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UnityPoint Health announced the launch of a new mental wellness program for middle school and high school students in Iowa and Illinois.

Mental Wellness Basics, an interactive digital course, will give students in eighth through tenth grade the knowledge and skills to build, maintain, and promote positive mental health.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in six children from ages six to 17 experience a mental health disorder each year.

The interactive digital course provides students with opportunities to explore their own mental health, identify challenges that they may face, and develop strategies for managing those challenges.

The course also helps increase students’ awareness of resources, empowering them with the knowledge, skills, and language necessary to identify and support a fellow student in need or at risk.

The program is provided to students, educators, and schools at no cost.

“Mental health is crucial to total health and wellness, especially in our young people. When this program, we can make a positive and lasting impact on teens while at the same time directly addressing a major public health need that was identified by nearly all of our communities,” said Sabra Rosener, Vice President of Government and External Affairs at UnityPoint Health.

Mental Wellness Basics helps educate students about mental health issues by showing the experiences of other students. It does this in order to develop awareness and empathy, reduce stigma, and provide the facts on prevalence and the symptoms of mental health conditions.

