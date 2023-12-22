SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The top baby names of Siouxland are here!

More than 2,000 little ones were born at Siouxland’s premier birth center in 2023. UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s released the most common names for the year.

Top Ten Girl’s Names of 2023:

  1. Mia
  2. Olivia
  3. Charlotte
  4. Harper
  5. Nova
  6. Evelyn
  7. Hazel
  8. Lainey
  9. Lucy
  10. Brynlee

The Top Ten Boy’s Names of 2023:

  1. Mateo
  2. James
  3. Liam
  4. Lucas
  5. Cooper
  6. Aiden
  7. Anthony
  8. Asher
  9. Beckett
  10. Benjamin

Mia came out on top as the most popular girl’s name at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s this year. and Mateo was the number one pick for the boy’s names for the second year in a row.