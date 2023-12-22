SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The top baby names of Siouxland are here!

More than 2,000 little ones were born at Siouxland’s premier birth center in 2023. UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s released the most common names for the year.

Top Ten Girl’s Names of 2023:

Mia Olivia Charlotte Harper Nova Evelyn Hazel Lainey Lucy Brynlee

The Top Ten Boy’s Names of 2023:

Mateo James Liam Lucas Cooper Aiden Anthony Asher Beckett Benjamin

Mia came out on top as the most popular girl’s name at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s this year. and Mateo was the number one pick for the boy’s names for the second year in a row.