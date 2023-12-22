SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The top baby names of Siouxland are here!
More than 2,000 little ones were born at Siouxland’s premier birth center in 2023. UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s released the most common names for the year.
Top Ten Girl’s Names of 2023:
- Mia
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Harper
- Nova
- Evelyn
- Hazel
- Lainey
- Lucy
- Brynlee
The Top Ten Boy’s Names of 2023:
- Mateo
- James
- Liam
- Lucas
- Cooper
- Aiden
- Anthony
- Asher
- Beckett
- Benjamin
Mia came out on top as the most popular girl’s name at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s this year. and Mateo was the number one pick for the boy’s names for the second year in a row.