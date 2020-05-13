UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes testing all patients admitted to hospital

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes is expanding its COVID-19 testing to include all patients being admitted to the hospital.

This move is to help protect health care workers and prevent further spread of the virus.

Until this point, UnityPoint Health was only testing patients who were showing symptoms of the virus.

They said this new system will allow them to catch and contain folks who have the virus, but may be asymptomatic.

“I’m hopeful that the available reagents, the tests kits will increase for us so we can get an even better turnaround time. This is a really busy time in terms of positive paitents coming in and being in the hospital. There is a lot of activity in the community so people are at risk by not know that they have been exposed ” Quality and Safety Medical Director Michael Kafka said.

The majority of UnityPoint’s tests give results within 25 minutes, but test for those appearing to be less at risk are sent to a lab with results in 24 hours .