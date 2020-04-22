UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s receives donation meant to protect health care workers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland medical professionals are getting some extra protection to help in the fight against COVID-19.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s received intubation boxes from Sky Factory Inc from Fairfield, Iowa. The device creates a barrier between health workers and a COVID-19 patient.

Kevin Handke, the emergency coordinator at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s, said they’re grateful for the support they are recieving, especially considering the shortage of medical equipment around the country.

“It’s amazing how the commuity has come together to help out anywhere with health care workers, whether it’s the hospitals, the testing sites.

The intubation box is placed around the patient’s head while the health care worker inserts the tube that will connect to the ventilator.