SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s will soon begin a major remodel of the hospital’s emergency department.

The health care provider recently received a $200,000 grant from Missouri River Historical Development.

Some of the big updates include relocating and expanding the waiting room, adding fast-track triage bays, converting 7 infusion rooms to modern rooms for patients, and enhancing a patient flow model.

the planning phase is underway with completion expected by August 2024.