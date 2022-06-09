SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s announced that they have formed a partnership with Wings Air Rescue (Wings One) on Wednesday. The partnership went into effect on June 1.

Wings One will be providing lifesaving air transportation for critically ill or injured patients to local emergency departments. They will be providing transportation via their Bell 407 GX aircraft in order to transport patients that need to be airlifted to a facility that can provide more advanced levels of care.

“We are so excited to partner with the amazing Wings One team,” said Corey Snider, Chief

Operating Officer of UnityPoint Health – Sioux City. “The knowledge and training that these

individuals will bring to our team members at the hospital is invaluable and we couldn’t be more

grateful that they’ve agreed to team up with us to continue our mission of improving the lives of

the people and communities we serve.”

The release states that Wings One is an accredited critical care program by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems staffed with pilots, mechanics, critical care certified flight registered nurses, and critical care flight paramedics.

Program Director for Wings One, Mickey Sauser said, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with

UnityPoint Health – Sioux City in this capacity. They’ve got a top-notch team of health care

providers and are great community partners.” Sauser continues, “We’ve been providing air

rescue service to the Siouxland community for 35 years, and we’re excited to continue that work

by sharing our time and expertise with the team at St. Luke’s.”