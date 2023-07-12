SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Children who are hospitalized at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s. will have some more fun rooms to be in now that two new pediatric theme rooms have been added.

The St. Luke’s Foundation’s themed pediatric patient rooms project began in 2015 and it helps children in Siouxland take their minds off of their pain, anxiety and illness while they’re hospitalized.

There’s now been a total of 10 themed rooms on the pediatric floor of the hospital because of this project.

“As a local hospital, we want to do whatever we can to provide a safe place, especially for our tiniest patients and their families,” said St. Luke’s Foundation President Kari Winklepleck, “Coming to a hospital can be really scary, and so these rooms are going to help alleviate some of that. The rooms are interactive, they’re engaging, they’re fun. There’s lots of color and we know our Siouxland families are going to love them when they’re here.”

Winklepleck told KCAU 9 that the last two of the twelve rooms are set to be completed by the end of 2024.