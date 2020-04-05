UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s needs help from Siouxland for PPE during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s is trying to secure enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to meet the needs of healthcare patients, providers, and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic and is calling for the community’s help.

The hospital said they’re working tirelessly to get PPE from every avenue including the government, the private sector, new innovative companies, and generous people of the community to get the protective equipment that supports their patients and caregivers.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s needs these following items:

Mask – They’re overwhelmed by many generous offers in Siouxland to make masks. The hospital will begin to use them in areas of indirect patient care to help preserve their supplies. Click here for the pattern and instructions when making the masks.

Supply Donations – They’re also gathering supplies for the masks at all drop off locations. They currently collecting: Vacuum bags – cloth hepa filter is preferred 1/8-inch elastic Pipe Cleaners Double-sided adhesive tape (such as dress tape or Gorilla glue)



The drop off locations are:

Designer Joi’s Sewing Factory on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 4011 Floyd Boulevard, Sioux City, Iowa

Bomgaars on Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 1732 Hamilton Boulevard, Sioux City, Iowa

Bomgaars on Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 5901 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa

For more information on how to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit their website.