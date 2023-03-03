SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Practice is key for many professions, and now nursing students at a Sioux City college can practice without risks to patients.

St. Luke’s College and the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the college’s new simulation center Friday. The center features state-of-the-art technology that allows nursing students to practice real-life scenarios in a controlled environment.

The college’s Associate Dean of Nursing, Dr. Shannon Merk, said all of their programs will be able to use the space.

“This is a multi-disciplinary center, where we can simulate real-life situations in a safe environment. And so, it allows our students to have some of those dynamic opportunities to practice, practice their skills, hone their skills, and really develop that holistic approach to health care,” said Dr. Merk.

The simulation center was funded by a $100,000 grant from the Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD).