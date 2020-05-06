UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s announce plan to transfer some patients to other hospitals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s announced on Tuesday that they’re planning to transfer some of their patients to other UnityPoint Health and regional hospitals.
The hospital said this will enable them to transition into the next phase of their COVID-19 surge plan and help take some of the pressure off of their frontline workers.
They mention that they appreciate the support from their neighboring healthcare professionals.
For UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s full statement, read below.
UnityPoint Health – Sioux City made the decision [Tuesday] to transfer some patients to other UnityPoint Health and regional hospitals. We appreciate the support of our neighboring healthcare professionals. This proactive move enables us to transition to the next phase of our COVID-19 surge plan and helps alleviate some of the pressures on our frontline team members. The safety and care of our patients, their families and our team members remains our top priority.From UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s