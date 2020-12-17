UnityPoint Health-Sioux City receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UnityPoint Health–Sioux City said they received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and will start vaccinating Thursday afternoon.

In a release, they said that they are following CDC mandate with healthcare workers being the first to receive the vaccine.

The first round of vaccinations will go to those with the highest COVID-19 exposure risk. UnityPoint Health expects more vaccine doses will become available soon.

“This is the light at the end of the tunnel that many across the world have been waiting for,” said UnityPoint Health Chief Clinical Officer, David Williams, MD. “We are optimistic that scores of lives will be saved thanks to medical science.”

The federal government is managing distributions of the vaccine to states, with state public health departments then determining the number of doses available for health care systems and other priority populations in each state.

Vaccines for all adults in the general public should be able to receive a vaccine later in 2021. However, a COVID-19 vaccine may not be available for young children until more studies are completed.

Although significant progress continues in the development and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, it’s important to practice COVID-19 safety measures for the foreseeable future. Even after a person is vaccinated, they should continue to stay home when sick, wear a mask and social distance.

Similar to their policy around the flu shot, UnityPoint Health strongly encourages, but does not require team members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.