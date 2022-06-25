SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UnityPoint Health – Sioux City have announced their new vice president, medical director earlier this week.

According to a release, Stephen Pallone, MD has been named the new vice president, medical director for UnityPoint Health – Sioux City on Monday. This position previously belonged to Dr. Jeremy Granger, who held the position for three years.

The release indicated that Dr. Pallone’s new position will be to provide clinical and operational oversight for over 30 physicians and advanced practice providers in the Sioux City community.

Dr. Pallone joined UnityPoint Clinic in 2021, and currently provides care to patients at UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Marketplace.

“We look forward to the ways in which Dr. Pallone will continue to collaborate with leaders across UnityPoint Clinic and the Sioux City region on behalf of the patients, families, and communities we serve,” said Jane Arnold, Senior Vice President of Business & Network Development. “We’d like to thank Dr. Jeremy Granger for his leadership over the last three years. We’re so grateful to him for his service and we’re excited to watch him continue to grow his practice at UnityPoint Clinic – Pediatrics in the Sunnybrook Medical Plaza.”

Dr. Pallone graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Virginia and received his Medical Degree from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. He received his training in Family Medicine and Psychiatry from the University of Iowa where he served as Chief Resident in Family Medicine.

Dr. Pallone will begin his new position on July 5.