SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UnityPoint Health – Sioux City has announced its new market president.

Jane Arnold has been named as UnityPoint Health – Sioux City’s new Market President effective October 8, 2023, according to a release from UnityPoint Health.

Arnold will be overseeing operations at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s as well as at UnityPoint Clinic Locations in Siouxland, the release said.

“I am honored to have been selected as the next leader of UnityPoint Health – Sioux City,” said Arnold. “I am excited to get started and continue to build upon the great care and culture we have here in our market. Our focus will continue to be to take great care of our patients and community, support our providers, and invest in our workforce.”

Previously, Arnold served as the Senior Vice President of Business & Network Development for Unitypoint Health – Sioux City and as the Regional Vice President of Ambulatory Operations for UnityPoint Clinic – Sioux City.

The release said that Arnold will be focusing on workforce wellbeing and supporting a positive culture.

“We are excited to welcome Jane to this role, given her strong leadership and overall dedication to our organization,” said Jim Palmer, UnityPoint Health – Sioux City Board Chair. “UnityPoint Health has a long history of providing quality healthcare to those we serve, and we look forward to Jane leading the charge as we continue to deliver on our promise of providing easier, more personal care to our communities.”