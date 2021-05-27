UnityPoint Health – Sioux City announces new President, CEO

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new president and chief executive officer has been named for UnityPoint – Sioux City and senior vice president for UnityPoint Health.

According to a release, Lorenzo Suter will begin his duties on July 19. He has recently served a the CEO of Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. During his tenure there, he helped the hospital receive a ranking as a Top 100 Hospital by Watson/Truven Health.

“I’m honored to be selected as the next leader for UnityPoint Health – Sioux City,” says Suter. “I truly believe that when health systems focus on doing the right thing for patients, team members and the community, everyone wins. I look forward to getting started as part of the team and challenging ourselves to accomplish great things on behalf of those we serve.”

Suter’s other experience includes being part of Tenet Healthcare as the Chief Operating Officer at Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas and Vice President of Operations at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Illinois. He started his administrative career at Southeast Alabama Medical Center, a not-for-profit hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Suter graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2003 and received a master’s in healthcare administration and a doctorate in healthcare administration from Vanderbilt University and University of Phoenix in 2005 and 2008, respectively.