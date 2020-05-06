UnityPoint Health requesting all patients, visitors to start wearing masks or face coverings

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – UnityPoint Health is requesting everyone who enters their clinics, facilities, and hospitals to wear masks or face coverings to help stop the further spread of COVID-19 in their communities.

Starting on Wednesday, all of their patients and visitors will be encouraged to wear their own personal cloth mask or face covering when entering a UnityPoint Health facility.

The hospital said infants and young children under the age of two don’t need to wear a mask because often masks don’t fit properly, and young children struggle to keep them on without touching them.

UnityPoint Health mentions in order to converse surgical masks and other PPE for healthcare workers, they’re asking patients and visitors to partner with them by bringing their own masks as part of their regular routine.

“As we continue to practice social distancing, everyone should get in the habit of keeping a mask or face covering with you at all times. These face-covering help protect patients, healthcare workers, and the community at large,” Dr. Megan Romine, D.O. said.

The hospital said based on availability, some of their locations may be able to provide masks for patients and visitors that don’t have one.

However, facilities with a high patient volume may not be able to accommodate everyone who doesn’t have a mask.

For more information on how to make no-sew masks or if you’d like to donate masks click here.