UnityPoint Health president and CEO to step down

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After almost two decades of service, UnityPoint Health – Sioux City’s president and CEO is choosing to step down on Wednesday.

President and CEO Lynn Wold pursued physician alignment, integrated business models, and expansion of urgent care in Sioux City. Wold also helped develop a relationship with Cherokee Regional Medical Center among other accomplishments.

“We appreciate Lynn Wold’s leadership during his 18 years at St. Luke’s, and wish him nothing but the very best. Lynn led with commitment and dedication to improving the health of our community. We are grateful for all he has given to our organization,” said Craig Berenstein, chair of the UnityPoint Health – Sioux City Board of Directors.

President and CEO of UnityPointy Health – Fort Dodge Leah Glasgo will be an interim CEO of UnityPoint Health – Sioux City until a search for a new CEO is completed. Glasgo will still keep her responsibilities in Fort Dodge, and she will return to Fort Dodge full time once a CEO is selected.

“Change is never easy, especially during these unprecedented times, but UnityPoint Health remains focused on delivering the best possible patient care to the patients and communities we serve. We respect Lynn’s wishes to step down from his role and thank him for his contributions to our organization,” said Chief Operating Officer at UnityPoint Health Art Nizza.