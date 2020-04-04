UnityPoint Health launches text program, creates virtual waiting room to lower risk of COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – UnityPoint Health (UPH) has launched a new texting platform that allows patients to easily communicate directly with their healthcare provider’s office while lowering the person-to-person exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The platform is called the WELL Rapid Release Program and it allows UPH to create a virtual waiting room for its clinics.

Patients can notify the office when they arrive by responding to an automated appointment reminder.

After that, they will receive text instructions on registration and when and how to enter the building.

“Using WELL will enhance our response to the significant increase in patient communication. It also will offer UPH the ability to disseminate the latest information and education to its patient population during a community crisis,” said Lauren Hardison, Executive Director of Strategy & Business Development at UPH.

WELL, a healthcare patient communication tool, developed the Rapid Release Program in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It supports physical distancing by keeping patients in their vehicles until the clinic staff is ready for them to enter the facility.

This technology also helps lower the COVID-19 exposure among patients and clinic staff.

“Technology companies like WELL were built for times like these. We have a responsibility to do whatever we can to streamline patient communication and improve care for the thousands of patients already affected by COVID-19,” said Guillaume de Zwirek, WELL founder and CEO.

It’s being used by UPH primary care clinics across eight regions.

UPH said they will continue to evaluate the program for areas where it can improve the overall patient experience and automate workflows.

UnityPoint Health is continuing to ask all of its patients to call ahead before visiting a clinic in an effort to lower community spread of COVID-19.

If you are unsure where to go for care, click here or call UPH at 800-424-3258.

